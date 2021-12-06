Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $235,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

