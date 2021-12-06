Phoenixcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,544.76 or 0.99281056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00048497 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00273765 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.00447181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,246,487 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

