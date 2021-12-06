Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 1,400 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $18,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. 363,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,394. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
