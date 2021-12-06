Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 1,400 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $18,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. 363,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,394. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

