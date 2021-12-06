Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Tops $840,442.74

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $840,442.74 and approximately $65,192.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

