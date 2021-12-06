Pillar Trading Down 10.6% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $170,434.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

