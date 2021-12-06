PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.91 or 0.08456546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.73 or 0.99691801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002609 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

