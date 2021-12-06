Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1,917.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00268991 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003687 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,225,791 coins and its circulating supply is 432,965,355 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

