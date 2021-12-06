Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $260.18 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $260.18 million and $711,750.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.00352484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00142104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00091049 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,677,113 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

