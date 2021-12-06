PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,102.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $10,102.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,812.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00929486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00288285 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

