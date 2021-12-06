Pizza (PIZZA) Hits One Day Volume of $142,336.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $794,760.03 and approximately $142,336.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010900 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00146577 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.01 or 0.00579592 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.