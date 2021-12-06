Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $142,336.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Pizza has a market cap of $794,760.03 and approximately $142,336.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010900 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00146577 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.01 or 0.00579592 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

