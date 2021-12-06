Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Barclays started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

