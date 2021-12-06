Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises about 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of Plains GP worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 43,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,110. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.