Plasma Finance Market Capitalization Tops $10.96 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $387,519.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.45 or 0.08485332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.33 or 0.99677100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

