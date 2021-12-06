Playkey Tops One Day Volume of $106,325.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. Playkey has a total market cap of $434,754.67 and $106,325.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.