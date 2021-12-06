Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Playtika by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 954,217 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Playtika by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 497,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.50. Playtika has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

