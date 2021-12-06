Plian (PI) Market Cap Achieves $9.36 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Plian has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $131,578.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plian has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00209129 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 870,934,995 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

