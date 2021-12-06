PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $175,881.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00209666 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

