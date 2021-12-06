POA (POA) Trading 1,203.5% Higher This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
