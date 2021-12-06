POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.86

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $7.05. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 3,583 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNT. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,110,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,318,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,225,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

