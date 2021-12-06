Polkadex Market Capitalization Hits $43.87 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00019918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.02 or 0.08471536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.90 or 1.00486586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.