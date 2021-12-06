PolkaWar (PWAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.41 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $2.41 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.21 or 0.08510055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,565.65 or 0.99513342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002634 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,652 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,652 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

