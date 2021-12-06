Polker (PKR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Polker has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.91 or 0.08456546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.73 or 0.99691801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

