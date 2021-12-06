Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $72.64 or 0.00142935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $93,954.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

