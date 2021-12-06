Polymath Market Cap Tops $534.27 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $534.27 million and approximately $103.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00314317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

