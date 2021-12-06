Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $12.43 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and $2.37 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.43 or 0.00024293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,266.11 or 1.00185351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00076539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

