Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO Sells $31,046.88 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $108,018.61.

NASDAQ POSH traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $18.78. 1,214,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth $141,886,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

