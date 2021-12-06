Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Gap Down to $97.70

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.70, but opened at $92.98. Power Integrations shares last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 10,536 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,190. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.