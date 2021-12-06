PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Achieves $42.83 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $42.83 million and $8.29 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007075 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,074,686 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

