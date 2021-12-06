Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

