Primas (PST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.88 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Primas has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00314317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

