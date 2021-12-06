Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,863,000 after acquiring an additional 524,289 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

BWA opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

