Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

