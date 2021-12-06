Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PCOR opened at $78.92 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,771,544 shares of company stock worth $163,938,863.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

