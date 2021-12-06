Project Inverse Market Capitalization Achieves $451,727.61 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $451,727.61 and approximately $204,362.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.99 or 0.08466363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,103.11 or 0.99885990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 41,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

