Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Eleanor Ramos Buys 5,201 Shares

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. 688,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $398.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

