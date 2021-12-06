ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 11,372 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,987,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

