ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $218.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.64. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

