ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 22,674 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 168.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.43 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

