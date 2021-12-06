ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 49,505 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.94 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

