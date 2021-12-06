ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

