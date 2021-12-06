ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $165.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

