ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

