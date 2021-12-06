ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,715 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

