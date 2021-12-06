ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK opened at $81.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.