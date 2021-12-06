ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.88 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.