ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.23%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

