Proximus PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

BGAOY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886. Proximus has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

BGAOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proximus currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

