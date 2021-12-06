Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.30 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $10,915.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.39 or 0.08252324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.55 or 0.99911562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00076711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

