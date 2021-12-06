Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

NYSE:COO opened at $391.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $327.44 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

